Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

