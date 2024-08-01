Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 725,072 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 82.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 523,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 236,594 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.