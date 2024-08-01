Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
