Tenaris Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,523 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 758% compared to the average daily volume of 294 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

TS stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Tenaris has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $40.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 20,284.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $17,255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 313,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 291,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

