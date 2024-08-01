Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.37

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.37 and traded as high as $46.60. Tencent shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 2,163,013 shares trading hands.

Tencent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $430.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Tencent had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Further Reading

