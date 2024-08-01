Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Tennant has set its FY24 guidance at $6.05-6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.050-6.650 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TNC opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

