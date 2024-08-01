Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 34973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,691,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,629 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ternium by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ternium by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

