Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

