Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 34,123 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,438 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,752,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

