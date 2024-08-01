TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

