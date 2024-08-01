TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFI. Desjardins cut TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.