The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $732.26

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732.26 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 760 ($9.78). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 756 ($9.72), with a volume of 145,936 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £655.71 million, a PE ratio of 3,523.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 732.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 732.49.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

