The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,834.33

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,834.33 ($62.19) and traded as high as GBX 5,125.55 ($65.93). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 5,080 ($65.35), with a volume of 223,650 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.67) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,953.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,834.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,185.27%.

In related news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($60.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,578.39). Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

