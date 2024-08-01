The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

