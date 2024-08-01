The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Hackett Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

