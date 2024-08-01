The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
HCKT stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
