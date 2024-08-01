The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.96

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as low as $19.91. The InterGroup shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The InterGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The InterGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The InterGroup as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

