The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

