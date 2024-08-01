The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

