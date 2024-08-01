The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

