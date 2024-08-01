The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.72) to GBX 1,250 ($16.08) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.91) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.01) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.09).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGE

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,080.94 ($13.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,176.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,060.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,145.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($13,014.54). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.