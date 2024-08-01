The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,475 ($31.84) to GBX 2,500 ($32.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.44) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.69) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,338.75 ($30.08).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,018 ($25.96) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,020.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,973.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,288.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,431.82%.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.