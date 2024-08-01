Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.25. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

