Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.34.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

