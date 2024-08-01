Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Shares Down 3.7%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Till Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.22) million for the quarter.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

