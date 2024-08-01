TKO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 427% compared to the average volume of 2,148 call options.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $109.35 on Thursday. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $113.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TKO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

