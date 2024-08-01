TKO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 427% compared to the average volume of 2,148 call options.
TKO Group Stock Performance
Shares of TKO opened at $109.35 on Thursday. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $113.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.04.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at TKO Group
In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TKO Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
