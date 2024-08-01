TKO Group (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect TKO Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. TKO Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect TKO Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.