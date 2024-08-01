Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.63.

TSE TPZ opened at C$25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.07. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$26.19.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

