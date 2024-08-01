Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $680,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 216,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 402,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 45,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 135,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,731,218. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.