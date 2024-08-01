Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.19

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $25.81. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 13 shares.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 84.12% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

