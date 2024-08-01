TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

