TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TPI Composites Stock Performance
Shares of TPIC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on TPIC
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.