TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPIC

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.