Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 0.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $91.47 and last traded at $90.06. Approximately 1,133,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,098,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 224.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
