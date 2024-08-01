Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
