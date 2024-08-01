Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Up 1.7 %
KPLT opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
