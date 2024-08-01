Traders Buy High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Up 1.7 %

KPLT opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

