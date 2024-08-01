Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 call options.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,594 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 876,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

