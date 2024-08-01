Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 633% compared to the typical volume of 2,158 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,594 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 876,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
