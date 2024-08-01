Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 101,854 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,958 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XME. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of XME opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

