Traders Purchase Large Volume of Chipotle Mexican Grill Call Options (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 65,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical volume of 53,807 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.