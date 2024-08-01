Traders Purchase Large Volume of Upstart Call Options (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 91,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical volume of 49,605 call options.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,553. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Upstart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Read Our Latest Report on UPST

Upstart Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of UPST opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.