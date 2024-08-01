TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.99 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TACT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

