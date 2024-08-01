Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $203.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

