Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.82

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.82 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 60.25 ($0.78), with a volume of 15,168 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The company has a market capitalization of £129.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,012.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($72,935.43). 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

