Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.82.

Shares of TCW opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.37.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

