Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.82.

TSE TCW opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.37.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

