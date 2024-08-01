TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TriMas Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. TriMas has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.67.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,681 shares of company stock valued at $361,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after buying an additional 100,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

