Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.89.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at C$46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. In other news, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

