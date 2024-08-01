TruBridge (TBRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TruBridge has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.35 million. On average, analysts expect TruBridge to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TruBridge alerts:

TruBridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBRG opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. TruBridge has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Insider Transactions at TruBridge

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $100,560.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,560.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,929 shares of company stock worth $1,513,954. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBRG

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.