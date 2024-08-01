Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $51.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

TFC stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.