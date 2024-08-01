Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 113830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
