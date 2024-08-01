Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

