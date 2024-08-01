TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $22.13. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 87,852 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -968.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

